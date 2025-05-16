Hyundai has no plans to launch the new Santa Fe. Could that make the Kia Sorento a winner?

There are no plans by Hyundai Nishat Motor to introduce the latest version of their flagship 7 seater SUV model, the Hyundai Santa Fe. A top executive at the company confirmed to Profit that for the time being the Santa Fe would continue to be offered in its current shape in Pakistan.

The confirmation puts to rest rapidly evolving rumours suggesting Huyndai would introduce a new shape of their high-end SUV. While car enthusiasts will be disappointed by the news, it will be heartening especially for Lucky Motors, which has recently introduced the fourth generation Kia Sorento in Pakistan. The Korean auto manufacturer has been trying to regain a foothold in Pakistan’s rapidly evolving automobile market.

In this effort, Kia has tried to set itself apart from the rest of the market by bringing in the latest variant of the car, which is something most Pakistani auto assemblers tend not to do. Kia’s gamble is that if they introduce the very latest version they might be able to attract more customers. Initially, the response to the car was lukewarm on social media and on auto forums. On ground reports from showrooms also indicated a lack of hype and excitement surrounding the car.

The largest factor in this response were concerns by potential customers about the car’s pricing, and in particular Kia’s recent history of announcing price cuts. On top of this, the rumors surrounding the Santa Fe also kept potential buyers in a state of “wait and watch” to see how the market developed. However, it is now clear that Kia is the only manufacturer that has decided to bring its latest wares to the market, and this is a decision that might now prove correct for them, especially as market experts say that this time Kia might have gotten the pricing just right.

A Modern SUV with a familiar problem

The new Sorento is available in three variants: the 3.5L V6 FWD (Rs 1.35 crores), the 1.6L Turbo Hybrid FWD (Rs 1.47 crores), and the 1.6L Turbo Hybrid AWD (Rs 1.6 crores). Each variant brings a set of high-end features, such as hybrid powertrains, advanced safety systems, and a premium infotainment setup—most notably dual 12.3-inch curved displays and a BOSE® audio system. These enhancements place the Sorento at the upper end of Pakistan’s SUV market in both form and function.

But it is the pricing, not the features, that has generated the most discussion.

Public reaction has been sharply divided, with a clear trend emerging across online forums and social media: prospective buyers are not convinced the Sorento is worth its price. The discontent is not rooted in the Sorento’s specifications or quality, but in a deeper, more systemic issue—consumer distrust stemming from Kia’s previous pricing strategies. The earlier generation of the Sorento saw its price significantly slashed after underwhelming sales. The Kia Stonic and, more recently, the 2025 facelift of the Kia Sportage followed similar trajectories, with rapid price drops soon after launch.

That precedent has left an impression. Buyers are now conditioned to wait, betting that Kia will slash prices again, rendering any immediate purchase a poor investment. In a country where economic volatility already makes big-ticket purchases fraught with uncertainty, such pricing histories only deepen buyer caution.

Public sentiment data reinforces these concerns. A review of social media posts reveals a clear consensus on pricing skepticism. In one Facebook thread comparing the Sorento and Santa Fe, of 57 relevant comments, 50 viewed Kia’s pricing negatively. Thirty-eight outright called the vehicle overpriced, while others criticized Kia’s broader pricing strategy or favorably compared the Santa Fe.

Another post by PakWheels received over 120 price-related comments, with around 73 users deeming the Sorento too expensive and 21 predicting an inevitable price drop. While the Sorento’s AWD capability, hybrid engine, and aesthetics received some praise, 15 comments flatly predicted the vehicle would flop.

These reactions have clearly been coloured by the Kia’s recent past. Customers are wary and it underscored a broader truth about the Pakistani auto market in 2025: consumers are not only price-sensitive but also risk-averse. When a brand builds a track record of adjusting prices downward within months of launch, it trains its audience to delay purchases. However, while Kia is up against its own baggage, this time they might have picked a product and a price point that will work out for them. Especially now that customers will realise they have the latest car available on the market.

The Sorento’s main competitor

The main competitor to the Sorento is Hyundai’s Santa Fe. In Pakistan, the Santa Fe is priced more affordably, starting at Rs 1.25 crores for the Smart variant and topping out at Rs 1.39 crores for the Signature model. The Santa Fe offers features that align closely with the Sorento—panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, blind-spot monitoring, and even a differential lock.

This overlap raises a natural question among buyers: why pay more for the Sorento?

Herein lies a crucial detail—one that is easy to overlook in the price comparison alone. The Sorento being launched is the latest facelifted fourth-generation model, while the Santa Fe in Pakistan is still based on an older global variant. Kia’s new SUV carries the benefit of fresher design language, updated infotainment systems, complete set of ADAS features and the latest hybrid engineering, all of which give it a technological edge over the Hyundai.

As mentioned at the beginning of this story, Hyundai Nishat Motors has officially confirmed it has no plans to introduce the next-generation Santa Fe in Pakistan in the near future. Rumors of new models of the Santa Fe being spotted on local roads have been addressed by industry expert Suneel Sarfraz Munj clarifying that these were embassy-imported vehicles, not part of any upcoming launch pipeline.

That clarity offers Kia a strategic window—without the threat of a new Santa Fe on the horizon, the Sorento now stands alone as the most modern option in its category. Experts have said that considering the Sorento is the latest generation globally, the price point makes sense. On top of this, even if the price is a few lakhs over what might make it really attractive to customers, Kia is offering interest free installments directly at the showroom for consumers to buy the car, without having to go to a bank for costly financing. This results in a saving of around 7 lakhs on the top variant, making the Sorento a much more attractive prospect compared to its competitors.

The Path Forward for Kia

Kia is now faced with a delicate balancing act. On one hand, the fourth-generation Sorento genuinely elevates the SUV offering in Pakistan with its hybrid powertrains, tech-laden interior, and international pedigree. On the other, its launch is shadowed by the company’s inconsistent pricing history and a price point that feels ambitious in the context of its rivals. But that is something in the past and an image the company must shed, instead focusing on the quality product that they have available.

The temporary absence of a next-gen Santa Fe could work in Kia’s favor, positioning the Sorento as the premier hybrid SUV in its class. But for that positioning to translate into market success, Kia must instill confidence in its pricing strategy. The company needs to signal clearly—whether through marketing, warranties, or firm price commitments—that the value offered today won’t be undercut tomorrow.

Without such assurances, even the most well-equipped vehicle may find it difficult to earn traction on Pakistan’s roads.