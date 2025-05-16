NAB distributes plots to 200 victims of Asia Housing Society scam in Rawalpindi

In a significant step towards delivering justice to victims of housing fraud, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) distributed allotment letters for plots to 200 affectees of the Asia Housing Society (Gulshan Kashmir) in Rawalpindi. The distribution took place during a ceremony held at NAB Headquarters on Friday.

Deputy Chairman NAB, Sohail Nasir, who presided over the event as chief guest, highlighted the Bureau’s commitment to protecting citizens from fraudulent schemes. He reiterated that the recovery of misappropriated public funds remains a top priority for NAB, with housing and investment scams under particular scrutiny.

Also in attendance were NAB Rawalpindi Director-General Waqar Ahmed Chohan and other senior officials, including Mohammad Ilyas Shahid, Nawaz Jadoon, Syed Izhar Hussain Shah, and Sarawish Altaf.

In his address, Nasir commended the performance of the Rawalpindi NAB team, noting that the investigation into the Asia Housing Society case had been completed in record time, allowing for quick relief to the victims. He urged citizens to verify the legal status and land ownership credentials of any housing society before investing, particularly ensuring that the scheme holds a valid No Objection Certificate (NOC).

Director-General Waqar Ahmed Chohan reported that, through NAB’s efforts, 281 victims of the same housing society had already received Rs 77 million in payments from the scheme’s management. In addition, following the approval of a plea bargain by the accountability court, another Rs 96 million was paid out to 207 victims during a prior ceremony at NAB Headquarters in Islamabad.

He further announced that in this latest phase, plot allotment letters were issued to 200 more affectees. Chohan added that NAB is pursuing strict legal action against those behind such fraudulent residential investment schemes and is working to expedite ongoing cases in the Rawalpindi region to ensure swift restitution for all victims.

To close the event, Deputy Chairman Sohail Nasir awarded shields to NAB officers who were recognized for their exceptional efforts in resolving the case.