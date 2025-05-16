Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

National Savings announces winners of Rs1,500, Rs100 prize bond draws

Bond number 902481 won the top prize of Rs3 million in Rs1,500 draw, while bond number 268813 claimed first prize of Rs700,000 in Rs100 draw 

By News Desk

The National Savings Centre announced the winners of the Rs1,500 prize and Rs 100 bond draws for May 2025. In the draw of Rs 1,500, the top prize of Rs3 million was awarded to bond number 902481. 

Three second prizes of Rs1 million each went to bond numbers 500006, 516817, and 777270.

Winners can claim their prize money at designated bank branches or National Savings offices. Under current tax regulations, income tax filers will face a 15% deduction on prize money, while non-filers will be taxed at 35%. 

The prize bond scheme, operated by the Central Directorate of National Savings in collaboration with the State Bank of Pakistan, remains a widely used investment option, offering both capital security and chances to win cash rewards.

Rs100 prize bond draw 

Additionally, the Rs100 prize bond draw for May 2025 was held at the National Savings Centre in Sialkot. 

The first prize of Rs700,000 went to bond number 268813, with three second prizes of Rs200,000 awarded to bond numbers 009914, 298412, and 886501. A total of 1,199 third prizes of Rs1,000 each were also distributed.

The Rs100 bond is particularly popular among low-income investors due to its affordability and frequent prize draws. 

