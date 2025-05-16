Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Oil prices rise for second straight week on U.S.-China trade optimism

Brent crude rises 0.65% to $64.95 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate climbs 0.67% to $62.03

By Monitoring Desk

Oil prices rose on Friday and were on track for a second straight weekly gain, helped by easing trade tensions between the United States and China.

The gains were limited, however, by expectations of higher supply from Iran and OPEC+.

Brent crude futures climbed 42 cents, or 0.65%, to $64.95 a barrel by early afternoon in London. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was up 41 cents, or 0.67%, at $62.03. Both benchmarks were set to finish the week with gains of more than 1.6%.

The market had fallen by over 2% in the previous session due to signs that Iran and the United States were moving closer to a nuclear deal. Such a deal could ease sanctions and allow more Iranian oil to enter the market.

U.S. President Donald Trump said the two sides were nearing an agreement, although some issues still needed to be worked out. A possible deal could lead to an increase of about 400,000 barrels a day in Iranian oil production.

Meanwhile, OPEC+ is continuing to phase out its voluntary supply cuts, adding to concerns about rising supply.

Still, investor mood was supported by the recent agreement between the U.S. and China to pause their trade dispute for 90 days. Both countries had imposed heavy tariffs on each other, raising fears of slower global growth and weaker oil demand.

Even with the temporary truce, there are still doubts about whether long-term trade tensions will be resolved, which could limit how much oil prices rise.

Previous article
Dollar heads for fourth weekly gain despite tariff-driven volatility
Next article
IMF presses Pakistan for higher taxes, NFC rebalancing amid record salaried class burden
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.