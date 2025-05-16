Pakistan launches first Green Sukuk worth Rs30 billion to fund new energy projects 

Pakistan on Friday launched its first Sovereign Domestic Green Sukuk valued at Rs30 billion at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), to fund climate-resilient and new energy projects in the country.

Speaking via video link during the launch event, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said the new Sukuk signals growing investor trust in Pakistan’s economy and capital markets.

The three-year Sukuk is structured on an Ijarah basis with a variable rental rate and is issued under the Sustainable Investment Sukuk framework.

Proceeds from the issuance will be directed toward funding eligible green energy initiatives, including the construction of three dams. Meezan Bank serves as the lead joint financial advisor, working alongside Dubai Islamic Bank, Bank Islami, and Alfalah Islamic.

The finance minister said that through the Green Sukuk, Pakistan is increasing the share of Shariah-compliant financing in the country’s domestic debt to 14%. With Pakistan’s total domestic debt reaching Rs37 trillion, approximately Rs5 trillion—about 14% —is now comprised of Sukuk-based instruments.

The bidding process was ongoing at the time of the announcement, with plans to list the Sukuk on the PSX for trading.

The auction is open to a wide range of investors, including local retail, institutional and corporate investors, non-resident Pakistanis (NRPs), Roshan Digital Account holders, and foreign investors.

The launch coincided with Youm-e-Tashakur (Thanksgiving Day) and came shortly after the PSX reached a record high of 119,961.91 points. Aurangzeb expressed optimism, stating, “The best is yet to come for both PSX and Pakistan,” citing positive feedback from global investors during his recent visit to London.

The finance minister also noted strong international investor interest contingent on continued macroeconomic stability and ongoing reforms in energy, taxation, and state-owned enterprises.

He added that the government is consulting stakeholders ahead of the FY26 budget to present a promising economic plan.