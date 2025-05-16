Pakistan, US advance partnership in digital economy with focus on AI and blockchain

In a significant step toward deepening US-Pakistan cooperation in the digital economy, Bilal Bin Saqib, CEO of the Pakistan Crypto Council, met with Acting US Ambassador to Pakistan Natalia Baker on Thursday to discuss joint ambitions in blockchain, artificial intelligence (AI), and youth development.

The meeting focused on empowering Pakistan’s young population—one of the world’s youngest and most ambitious—to lead advancements in emerging technologies such as Web3 and AI. Both sides explored ways to build stronger links between US tech institutions and Pakistan’s growing entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Bilal Bin Saqib emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to becoming a globally competitive innovation hub, with blockchain and AI technologies at the core of its economic future. “This is the time to invest in our youth, connect them with global leaders, and create real pipelines of opportunity between the U.S. and Pakistan,” he said.

Discussions included plans for joint initiatives, talent exchanges, and strategic memorandums of understanding (MOUs) between US technology companies and Pakistani startups. These programs aim to establish long-term partnerships benefiting both nations while ensuring Pakistan’s youth remain at the forefront of the global digital revolution.

The Pakistan Crypto Council also highlighted its role in using blockchain technology as a means of diplomacy, education, and empowerment to expand opportunities for Pakistani youth in the digital sector.