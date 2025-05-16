Pakistan’s current account posts surplus of $12 million in April

Current account surplus stand at $1.88 billion for ten months, a notable improvement from a deficit of $1.34 billion in the same period last year

Pakistan’s current account recorded a slight surplus of $12 million in April 2025, a sharp drop from the revised $1.2 billion surplus posted in March, according to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday.

On a year-on-year basis, the current account surplus shrank by 96% compared to $315 million recorded in April 2024. The decline is attributed primarily to a rise in the import bill, which strained the external balance despite increased remittance inflows.

For the first ten months of the current fiscal year (July-April 2025), Pakistan’s current account surplus stood at $1.88 billion, a notable improvement compared to a deficit of $1.34 billion in the same period last year.

In April, exports of goods and services reached $3.33 billion, marking a modest 1.2 percent increase from $3.29 billion in April 2024. Imports, however, rose by 15 percent year-on-year to $6.14 billion, reflecting growing demand for foreign goods.

Workers’ remittances grew by over 13 percent in April 2025, totaling $3.18 billion, providing critical support to the country’s external finances.

Economic factors such as subdued growth and high inflation have contributed to controlling the current account deficit, aided by rising exports.

Additionally, recent reductions in interest rates and import restrictions have supported policymakers’ efforts to narrow the deficit and stabilise the external account.