Pakistan’s large-scale manufacturing grows 1.79% in March

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s large-scale manufacturing (LSM) sector grew by 1.79% in March 2025 from the same month a year earlier, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported Thursday.

Despite the year-on-year gain, the sector contracted 1.47% during the July–March period of fiscal year 2024-25 compared to the same stretch last year, reflecting persistent challenges across key industries.

PBS data showed output increased in tobacco, textiles, wearing apparel, coke and petroleum products, automobiles, and other transport equipment. However, declines were recorded in food, chemical products, non-metallic mineral products, iron and steel, electrical equipment, machinery, and furniture.

The LSM sector makes up 69.3% of Pakistan’s total manufacturing and contributes 8.2% to gross domestic product (GDP). On a month-over-month basis, LSM output declined by 4.64% in March compared to February 2025.

Among major industries, iron and steel production fell 4.24% year-on-year in March, machinery and equipment output plunged 71.7%, and fabricated metals dropped 19.1%.

Despite the broader slowdown, some sectors posted strong annual gains. Textile output rose 5.15%, automobiles jumped 18.8%, leather products increased 4.33%, and pharmaceuticals gained 4.75%. Coke and petroleum products rose 4.47%, computer, electronics and optical products climbed 8.15%, and food output surged 20%, led by a 67% increase in sugar production. Cotton yarn and cloth output also rose by 8.8% and 0.74%, respectively.