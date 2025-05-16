Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan’s large-scale manufacturing grows 1.79% in March

PBS data shows output increased in tobacco, textiles, coke and petroleum products, automobiles, and other transport equipment

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s large-scale manufacturing (LSM) sector grew by 1.79% in March 2025 from the same month a year earlier, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported Thursday.

Despite the year-on-year gain, the sector contracted 1.47% during the July–March period of fiscal year 2024-25 compared to the same stretch last year, reflecting persistent challenges across key industries.

PBS data showed output increased in tobacco, textiles, wearing apparel, coke and petroleum products, automobiles, and other transport equipment. However, declines were recorded in food, chemical products, non-metallic mineral products, iron and steel, electrical equipment, machinery, and furniture.

The LSM sector makes up 69.3% of Pakistan’s total manufacturing and contributes 8.2% to gross domestic product (GDP). On a month-over-month basis, LSM output declined by 4.64% in March compared to February 2025.

Among major industries, iron and steel production fell 4.24% year-on-year in March, machinery and equipment output plunged 71.7%, and fabricated metals dropped 19.1%.

Despite the broader slowdown, some sectors posted strong annual gains. Textile output rose 5.15%, automobiles jumped 18.8%, leather products increased 4.33%, and pharmaceuticals gained 4.75%. Coke and petroleum products rose 4.47%, computer, electronics and optical products climbed 8.15%, and food output surged 20%, led by a 67% increase in sugar production. Cotton yarn and cloth output also rose by 8.8% and 0.74%, respectively.

Previous article
OGRA’s LPG safety bill stalls in law ministry for two years
Next article
Amazon India denies selling Pakistani flags after regulatory notice
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.