Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

PSX closes lower amid profit-taking after record high

Benchmark pares gains after notching a record high, as investors lock in profits ahead of the budget

By News Desk

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) closed lower on Friday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index shedding 312.77 points, or 0.26%, to settle at 119,649.14. This decline follows a record-setting session on Thursday, where the index surged over 1,400 points to close at an all-time high of 119,961.91, driven by positive economic indicators and investor optimism ahead of the upcoming budget.

During Friday’s session, the KSE-100 Index experienced volatility, reaching an intraday high of 120,506.17 and a low of 119,541.15, marking a trading range of approximately 965 points. The market witnessed profit-taking as investors capitalised on the previous day’s gains.

Despite the day’s downturn, the KSE-100 Index has shown a robust performance over the past year, with a 59.68% increase. Year-to-date, the index has risen by 3.93%, reflecting sustained investor confidence in the market’s long-term prospects.

Market analysts attribute the recent rally to several factors, including the approval of a $1.3 billion Resilience and Sustainability Facility by the IMF, the launch of Pakistan’s first sovereign domestic green sukuk, and a reduction in the debt-to-GDP ratio to 65%. These developments have bolstered investor sentiment, leading to increased market activity.

While Friday’s session saw a pullback, market participants remain optimistic about the PSX’s trajectory, anticipating further growth driven by ongoing economic reforms and favourable fiscal policies.

Previous article
Bilal Fibres diversifies amid textile suspension, plans entry into tech and EV sectors
Next article
Google One tops 150 million subscribers after AI tier launch
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.