Roshan Digital Account inflows drop 25% in April but cumulative investments surpass $10 billion

Monthly decline reflects temporary slowdown while diaspora funds continue to support foreign reserves

By Saddam Hussain

Inflows through the Roshan Digital Account (RDA) decreased by 25% month-on-month (MoM) to $177 million in April 2025 as compared to $235 million in March 2025 and $204 million in February 2025, according to the latest data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). 

Despite the recent monthly dip, the overall participation of the Pakistani diaspora in the RDA remains strong. The number of digital accounts increased to 814,244 by April, up from 805,422 in March, indicating sustained interest in the platform.

Since its launch in September 2020, the RDA has attracted a total of $10.18 billion in investments from overseas Pakistanis.

The net repatriable liability stands at $1.9 billion, or 18.6% of total inflows, meaning that a significant portion of funds remains invested locally. To date, $6.53 billion has been utilised within Pakistan, primarily in Naya Pakistan Certificates and Roshan Equity investments.

Supported by IMF-led reforms and improving macroeconomic fundamentals, the initiative continues to attract long-term investments from the diaspora.

The RDA allows overseas Pakistanis to open digital bank accounts for investing, banking, and payments in Pakistan, while also facilitating remittances.

Remittances from Pakistanis working abroad rose 13% year-on-year to $3.2 billion in April, though they fell by 22% month-on-month. Over the first ten months through April, remittances surged 31% to $31.2 billion compared to the previous year.

Saddam Hussain
Saddam Hussain

Profit by Pakistan Today
