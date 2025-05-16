Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

US sanctions 19 Pakistani firms over strategic programme links, govt denies allegations

Details of sanctions and overseas Pakistani prisoners shared in National Assembly

By News Desk

The government disclosed that the United States placed 80 companies on its Commerce Department’s sanctions list in March, including 19 Pakistani firms accused of ties to Pakistan’s strategic programme. 

The list also included companies from China, the UAE, and South Africa.

Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, responding in writing during a National Assembly session, rejected claims that the sanctioned Pakistani companies were connected to the country’s strategic initiatives. 

He stated that Pakistan’s strategic programme complies fully with both international and domestic laws, and that similar allegations had been made previously without evidence.

The sanctions impose trade restrictions on the listed companies by the US Commerce Department.

Separately, in response to a question on Pakistani nationals imprisoned abroad, the foreign ministry reported that around 23,456 Pakistanis are currently incarcerated worldwide, with the largest numbers in Saudi Arabia (12,156) and the UAE (5,292), based on data from diplomatic missions.

Previous article
National Savings announces winners of Rs1,500, Rs100 prize bond draws
Next article
Flydubai launches Peshawar-Dubai route, enhances air connectivity
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Pakistan’s large-scale manufacturing grows 1.79% in March

PBS data shows output increased in tobacco, textiles, coke and petroleum products, automobiles, and other transport equipment

OGRA’s LPG safety bill stalls in law ministry for two years

India weighs plan to slash Pakistan water supply with new Indus river project

Flydubai launches Peshawar-Dubai route, enhances air connectivity

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.