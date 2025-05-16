US sanctions 19 Pakistani firms over strategic programme links, govt denies allegations

The government disclosed that the United States placed 80 companies on its Commerce Department’s sanctions list in March, including 19 Pakistani firms accused of ties to Pakistan’s strategic programme.

The list also included companies from China, the UAE, and South Africa.

Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, responding in writing during a National Assembly session, rejected claims that the sanctioned Pakistani companies were connected to the country’s strategic initiatives.

He stated that Pakistan’s strategic programme complies fully with both international and domestic laws, and that similar allegations had been made previously without evidence.

The sanctions impose trade restrictions on the listed companies by the US Commerce Department.

Separately, in response to a question on Pakistani nationals imprisoned abroad, the foreign ministry reported that around 23,456 Pakistanis are currently incarcerated worldwide, with the largest numbers in Saudi Arabia (12,156) and the UAE (5,292), based on data from diplomatic missions.