Sign inSubscribe
Reat Estate

Vietnam clears Trump Organization’s billion-dollar development plan

The 990-hectare (2,446-acre) project will feature golf courses, hotels, resorts, and residential developments

By Monitoring Desk

Vietnam’s government has approved a $1.5 billion investment plan by the Trump Organization and local developer Kinhbac City to build a large-scale real estate and golf complex, according to state-run Tuoi Tre newspaper.

The project, which will span 990 hectares (2,446 acres), includes golf courses, hotels, resorts, and residential developments. Construction is expected to begin this quarter and continue through the second quarter of 2029, the report said, citing a government document signed by Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha.

The Trump Organization and Kinhbac City first announced the project in October. It marks the U.S. company’s latest international venture and comes amid ongoing trade talks between Vietnam and the United States. Vietnam is currently seeking to avoid a proposed 46% U.S. import tariff.

In March, the companies disclosed plans for up to four golf and hotel developments across Vietnam. The first two golf courses are scheduled to be operational by mid-2027.

Vietnam, with a population of around 100 million, has a growing golf market that includes approximately 70 courses and 100,000 local golfers, according to the Vietnam Golf Association.

Previous article
Google One tops 150 million subscribers after AI tier launch
Next article
Intel challenges €376 million EU antitrust fine over market exclusion practices
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.