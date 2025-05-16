Vietnam clears Trump Organization’s billion-dollar development plan

Vietnam’s government has approved a $1.5 billion investment plan by the Trump Organization and local developer Kinhbac City to build a large-scale real estate and golf complex, according to state-run Tuoi Tre newspaper.

The project, which will span 990 hectares (2,446 acres), includes golf courses, hotels, resorts, and residential developments. Construction is expected to begin this quarter and continue through the second quarter of 2029, the report said, citing a government document signed by Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha.

The Trump Organization and Kinhbac City first announced the project in October. It marks the U.S. company’s latest international venture and comes amid ongoing trade talks between Vietnam and the United States. Vietnam is currently seeking to avoid a proposed 46% U.S. import tariff.

In March, the companies disclosed plans for up to four golf and hotel developments across Vietnam. The first two golf courses are scheduled to be operational by mid-2027.

Vietnam, with a population of around 100 million, has a growing golf market that includes approximately 70 courses and 100,000 local golfers, according to the Vietnam Golf Association.