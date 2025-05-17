FIA files case against 10 officers, 6 travel agents over smuggling of 40 Afghan nationals using fake documents

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Gujranwala has registered a case against 10 of its own officers and six private travel agents for allegedly facilitating the smuggling of over 40 Afghan nationals out of Pakistan using forged documents, The News reported.

The accused FIA officials were stationed at Sialkot International Airport, raising concerns about corruption and security lapses within the agency.

The investigation began when an Afghan traveler who had left through Sialkot Airport failed to return. Verification with NADRA and the passport office revealed that no official records existed for the individual’s identity documents. This prompted a deeper probe, which uncovered that more than 40 Afghan nationals had illegally exited the country using counterfeit passports and fake protector stamps—required clearances for overseas travel.

These forged stamps were traced to multiple cities including Lahore, Karachi, and Malakand. Relevant Protector Offices confirmed that none had issued the questioned stamps, exposing a widespread forgery network. The role of the immigration supervisor on duty at Sialkot Airport is also under review as part of the ongoing inquiry.

The FIA named the implicated officers, including Sub-Inspectors Asad Zamir, Salman Liaqat Warraich, and Imran Shaukat Warraich; Head Constables Muhammad Shehzad, Muhammad Shehzada Latif, Fayaz Ahmed, Muhammad Owais, Muhammad Nawaz Safdar Ali; Assistant Sub-Inspector Saqib Ameer; alongside travel agents Zahoor Khan, Saleh Shah, Aslam Gulfam, Muhammad Danish, Khalid Khan, and Mikhail Bangash.

An FIA spokesperson confirmed disciplinary action has commenced and indicated further arrests or suspensions are possible as investigations continue

Authorities are also probing links between the smuggling network and international trafficking operations, as well as how Afghan nationals obtained forged Pakistani documents.