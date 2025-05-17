Govt caps customs duty at 15% in major tariff reform to boost economy

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced significant tariff reforms, setting a cap of 15% on customs duties and outlining a plan to phase out additional customs and regulatory duties within the next four to five years.

As per media reports, the prime minister, who chaired a meeting on the National Tariff Policy, emphasised that this move marks a major milestone toward improving Pakistan’s economy by enabling export-led growth.

He highlighted the expected benefits, including reduced unemployment, controlled inflation, and an increased influx of international investment, which would also contribute to creating new job opportunities.

PM Shehbaz directed that the current Additional Customs Duty, which ranges from 2% to 7%, and the Regulatory Duty, which varies from 5% to 90%, be eliminated over the next few years. Additionally, the number of duty slabs will be reduced to four, aiming to simplify the import process and provide a fairer competitive environment for industries.

This tariff reduction is part of broader economic reforms developed after consultations with national and international experts, the PM noted. The government’s goal is to create a robust economy, control inflation, and foster an environment conducive to both local and foreign investments.

The prime minister expressed confidence that the tariff reductions would help stabilize the current account deficit, increase revenue collection, and improve the competitiveness of local industries. The reform initiative is also expected to ease access to essential raw materials, intermediate goods, and capital equipment for domestic industries, further aiding in their development.

A committee has been formed to oversee the implementation of these reforms, and the move is being seen as a crucial step toward improving Pakistan’s economic outlook.