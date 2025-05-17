Govt sets sights on $125bn agri-exports by 2030 under second green revolution: Rana Tanveer Hussain

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain announced that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif envisions launching a second green revolution to accelerate agricultural growth and boost agri-exports to $125 billion by 2030.

Chairing a consultative meeting at the Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation (PASSCO) head office, the minister emphasized that the federal government is prioritising comprehensive reforms to transform agriculture, livestock, and fisheries. These efforts are anchored in 28 key initiatives aimed at strengthening value chains and expanding foreign exchange earnings.

“In line with the prime minister’s vision, six specialised working groups will focus on integrating technology and IT, strengthening research and farmer capacity, promoting mechanisation, financially empowering farmers, developing legal and regulatory frameworks, and driving overall agricultural growth,” said Rana Tanveer.

He praised Punjab’s progress in agriculture and livestock, attributing it to the farmer-friendly policies of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. A major goal, he said, was to digitally empower farmers by ensuring they can access essential services at their doorstep.

Punjab Agriculture Minister Ashiq Hussain Kirmani highlighted that a Rs400 billion agricultural transformation plan is in motion under the CM’s leadership. The plan focuses on improving crop yields using advanced seed technology and high-tech machinery.

“This year, four Agri Malls are being established, with the number to be increased to ten in the next fiscal year,” Kirmani noted, adding that farmers now have access to modern equipment on rent at the tehsil level.

To further promote financial inclusion, Kirmani said the Punjab government had introduced the Punjab Kisan Card, through which Rs55 billion in interest-free loans have already been issued. He also announced that 9,500 farmers had received green tractors, each subsidised by Rs1 million — a first in Pakistan’s history.

To boost agricultural extension services, 1,000 young agriculture graduates have been recruited to provide technical support. Kirmani revealed that from next year, mobile extension offices and labs will be operational in every union council, offering free soil and water testing and expert advisory services.

As part of the Punjab Clean Air Programme, he added, 5,000 super seeders are being distributed to help farmers manage rice residue without resorting to stubble burning.

Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman reiterated that the agriculture and livestock sectors are advancing due to the province’s farmer-centric approach. He called for introducing advanced seed technologies to improve cotton productivity.

Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo pointed out a major barrier to mechanisation: high import and local duties on agricultural machinery.

“There’s a 25% duty on local machinery and 35% on imported equipment, which needs to be reduced to encourage mechanisation,” he stated.