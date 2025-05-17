Govt to auction obsolete state-owned power plants on May 19

The government has initiated the auction process for selling outdated and non-functional power plants owned by four state-run power generation companies, following directives from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The auction is scheduled for May 19 and will take place at the GENCO Holding Company office in Islamabad from 9 am to 5 pm.

Officials have assured that the entire process will be conducted transparently and fairly.

Representatives from all four public power generation firms are expected to participate. Stakeholders and media have also been invited to ensure openness throughout the proceedings.

This initiative underscores the government’s commitment to power sector reforms and a transparent privatization agenda.