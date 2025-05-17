Inverex launches budget EV hatchback, Xio, prices start at Rs 3.5 Million

KARACHI – Inverex, a known name in Pakistan’s energy solutions sector, has officially launched its first electric vehicle (EV) in the local market. Branded as the Inverex Xio, the hatchback is available in three variants, offering varying battery ranges and priced between Rs3.5 million and Rs5 million. The car is positioned as a compact, city-friendly option for Pakistan’s growing urban EV segment.

According to a promotional flyer released via PakWheels, the Inverex Xio will be available at introductory prices starting May 16, 2025. The base variant, Xio 140, is priced at Rs3,499,000; the mid-tier Xio 220 is listed at Rs3,999,000; and the top-end Xio 320 is priced at Rs4,999,000. Booking amounts range from Rs500,000 to Rs700,000, depending on the variant.

Manufactured in China and internationally known as the LingBox EV, the Inverex Xio is tailored for short- to mid-range commuting. All variants are front-wheel drive and come equipped with lithium battery packs ranging from 14.72 kWh to 31.28 kWh. The driving range varies accordingly — the Xio 140 offers a 140 km range, the Xio 220 provides up to 220 km, and the flagship Xio 320 delivers a maximum range of 320 km.

Despite its compact footprint — 3,584 mm in length and 1,475 mm in width — the vehicle comes with features such as a 10.1” central touchscreen, reverse camera, tyre pressure monitoring, and manual AC. Safety features include ABS, EBD, and a driver-side airbag across all trims.

Inverex is entering the EV market at a time when Pakistan’s automobile sector is undergoing significant changes, particularly with increased consumer interest in fuel-efficient and environmentally friendly alternatives. The launch of the Xio follows recent introductions of similar budget electric vehicles such as the Honri Ve, BAW BJEV, and Dongfeng’s Box EV.

With charging infrastructure slowly improving and government incentives for EVs still in the pipeline, the Xio EV’s success may depend on Inverex’s ability to leverage its energy-sector network and deliver after-sales service at scale.

Inverex has not yet disclosed the number of dealerships or service centres that will carry the Xio, but the promotional campaign suggests a nationwide rollout strategy. The vehicle is backed by a 5-year or 100,000 km warranty for the car and an 8-year or 120,000 km warranty for the battery.

As the EV segment heats up, the entry of a local energy player into automotive manufacturing could mark a significant shift in how new market entrants approach vehicle production and distribution in Pakistan.