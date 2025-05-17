KP government, HBL Konnect partner to deliver digital aid to orphans and widows



Peshawar: A significant agreement has been signed between the Department of Zakat & Ushr, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and HBL Konnect, aimed at providing financial assistance to deserving orphaned children and widows in the province through a modern, transparent, and dignified process.

A formal ceremony was held under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister for Social Welfare, Zakat & Ushr, Syed Qasim Ali Shah, during which the agreement was signed in his presence.

Under this agreement, monthly financial aid of Rs10,000 will be provided to eligible individuals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through two welfare programs—Roshan Mustaqbil and Sahara Card. The amount will be transferred directly into the recipients’ digital WhatsApp or bank accounts via HBL Konnect’s secure and transparent system, ensuring prompt aid delivery free from corruption.

On the occasion, Syed Qasim Ali Shah stated that this initiative will not only support the underprivileged segments of society but also empower them towards financial independence. He emphasized that the government’s goal is to enable orphaned children and widows in the province to lead prosperous, respectable, and secure lives. This vision, he said, motivates progress and reflects the government’s commitment to promoting social protection, transparency, and digital governance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.