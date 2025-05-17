Sign inSubscribe
NA passes landmark amendment, requiring civil servants to disclose personal and family wealth publicly

New law mandates financial transparency for government officials, including spouses and dependents, under scrutiny by FBR

By Monitoring Desk

In a significant move to enhance transparency, the National Assembly on Friday passed a major amendment to the Civil Servants Act, compelling top government officials to publicly disclose their financial details.

According to a news report, the newly introduced Section 15-A mandates civil servants in grades 17 to 22 to reveal not only their own financial assets but also the wealth of their spouses and dependents. This includes comprehensive information about assets, liabilities, and loans, and crucially, these financial disclosures will be made available to the public. 

The disclosure will be overseen by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), including officials within the FBR itself.

For years, the wealth of Pakistan’s bureaucratic elite remained a closely guarded secret. However, with this reform, the government aims to ensure greater accountability and curb potential corruption among civil servants.

The move reflects a step towards a more transparent and accountable bureaucracy, where personal and family finances are no longer shielded from public scrutiny.

While the new law has caused a stir in bureaucratic circles, it has not yet addressed similar requirements for the military bureaucracy, which continues to resist such transparency. This leaves a gap, as political elites remain subject to scrutiny, but the military bureaucracy remains largely exempt from similar legislation.

