Pakistan makes global strides in bridging digital gender gap: PM Shehbaz

Prime minister highlights 8 million new female mobile internet users and urges inclusive tech policies on World Telecommunication Day

By Monitoring Desk

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s dedication to building a digital ecosystem that is inclusive, gender-responsive, and accessible to all, as the country marked World Telecommunication and Information Society Day 2025 according to a report by APP.

In a message to commemorate the day, the prime minister emphasized the importance of ensuring that women and girls are not left behind in the digital revolution. “Through targeted policies, skills development programs, and gender-sensitive digital infrastructure, we are working to ensure that women and girls can actively participate in and benefit from the digital transformation of our society,” he said.

He extended his “warm felicitations” to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), praising its global leadership in promoting equitable digital development.

Referring to this year’s theme — “Why Gender Equality in Digital Transformation Matters” — the prime minister described it as a critical call to action. He noted that Pakistan had achieved significant milestones in closing the gender digital divide, revealing that between 2024 and 2025, an additional 8 million women gained mobile internet access. This led to a dramatic reduction in the gender gap, from 38% to 25% — the largest improvement worldwide, primarily driven by increased adoption in rural areas.

“These gains were part of Pakistan’s broader digital transformation,” Shehbaz Sharif stated. “We have crossed 200 million telecom subscriptions, 150 million broadband users, and 2 million FTTH connections, while our mobile manufacturing grew by 47.46%, and international connectivity was boosted through high-capacity submarine cables.”

He further noted that Pakistan’s mobile ecosystem now contributes $16.7 billion to the national economy.

“On this important day, I call on all stakeholders to champion gender-responsive digital transformation and continue building an inclusive and empowered digital Pakistan,” the prime minister concluded.

