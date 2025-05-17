Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Restoration of Neelum-Jhelum hydropower project to take two more years, NA told 

Rs6.6 billion has been spent on fixing the Tail Race Tunnel so far; main contract for repair work has not yet been awarded

By News Desk

The restoration of the Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project (NJHPC) is expected to take an additional two years to complete, Water Resources Minister Muhammad Moeen informed the National Assembly. A committee investigating the project’s issues is nearing the finalisation of its report.

During the Question Hour, the minister revealed that the main contract for repair work, following the plant’s shutdown in May 2024, has not yet been awarded in line with government directives. So far, Rs6.6 billion has been spent on fixing the Tail Race Tunnel (TRT). After this repair, the plant resumed full operations in March 2024, producing 969 megawatts. However, it had to be shut down again two months later due to problems in the Head Race Tunnel (HRT).

The project currently operates under a provisional tariff on a ‘take-and-pay’ basis, with no fixed payments or investment returns. Expenses are being managed through the company’s own resources and pending payments from electricity sales to the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G).

Minister Moeen also assured the house that the National Power Control Centre (NPCC) confirms sufficient power generation capacity to meet demand, with no load-shedding caused by the project’s shutdown. Local electricity supply remains unaffected.

The project’s consultants have been instructed to review and improve maintenance protocols to prevent future disruptions. The minister emphasised strict adherence to equipment manufacturers’ guidelines to ensure smooth and continuous operation.

Previous article
IMF flags Rs1 trillion shortfall in Pakistan’s tax target for FY26, urges new measures
Next article
NA passes landmark amendment, requiring civil servants to disclose personal and family wealth publicly
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.