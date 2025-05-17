Sign inSubscribe
Turkey uncovers new 75 bcm gas reserve in Black Sea, aims to meet household demand for 3.5 years

President Erdogan says $30bn discovery at Goktepe-3 well will boost energy self-reliance as production from Sakarya field also rises

By Monitoring Desk

In a significant step towards energy independence, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Saturday that Turkey has discovered a new natural gas reserve estimated at 75 billion cubic metres (bcm) in the Black Sea.

Speaking at a public event in Istanbul, President Erdogan stated, “With this discovery, we will meet the natural gas needs of homes in Turkey for 3.5 years.” He emphasized the strategic importance of this find in reducing the country’s reliance on energy imports.

The reserve was discovered at the Goktepe-3 well, located in the Black Sea, where drilling reached a depth of 3,500 metres, according to Erdogan. The gas find carries an estimated economic value of around $30 billion, marking it as one of Turkey’s most valuable discoveries in recent years.

The new find adds to Turkey’s existing efforts to strengthen its domestic energy production. Erdogan highlighted the progress made at the country’s flagship Sakarya field, where daily production of natural gas has now reached approximately 9.5 million cubic metres.

Turkey currently imports more than 90% of its energy requirements, placing a heavy burden on the national economy. In response, the government has accelerated initiatives aimed at developing indigenous energy resources and diversifying international energy partnerships, particularly in oil and gas exploration.

By bolstering domestic output and lessening dependency on foreign energy sources, Turkey aims to not only reduce its energy import bill, but also enhance its overall supply security. This latest discovery represents a major milestone in that direction.

