160 Afghan trucks cleared to cross Wagah border after 26-day suspension

The reopening follows a ceasefire agreement between Pakistan and India on May 10 that eased military tensions

The Wagah-Attari border between Pakistan and India reopened after a 26-day closure, enabling more than 160 Afghan trucks carrying dry fruit, essential food items, and medicinal herbs to resume transit to India.

The border had been closed since April 22 following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 23, which led India to suspend trade and passenger movement via all land routes. The reopening follows a ceasefire agreement between Pakistan and India on May 10 that eased military tensions.

Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, responding to a request from Afghanistan, granted permission for stranded Afghan trucks that entered Pakistan before April 25 to cross the Wagah border. The decision reflects the close relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan, despite ongoing trade suspensions with India.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs facilitated the movement after Afghan authorities made a formal request. Customs officials at Attari and Wagah arranged for the smooth transit of goods.

Officials confirmed Pakistan does not permit third-country transit trade via its territory but allowed the passage of Afghan trucks as a goodwill gesture to Kabul.

The suspension of trade and border closure was imposed by India following the Pahalgam attack, which killed 26 tourists, and Delhi’s subsequent trade restrictions on April 24.

