Brazil confirms first bird flu outbreak on poultry farm, triggering trade bans from China and others

Brazil has confirmed its first outbreak of highly pathogenic bird flu on a commercial poultry farm, prompting immediate trade suspensions from key international buyers including China and regional bans from others, officials said on Friday.

The outbreak was reported in Montenegro, a city in the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul, according to Brazil’s Agriculture Ministry. The detection of H5N1 has already led to the death or culling of 17,000 chickens, and authorities have begun containment procedures within a 10-kilometre (6-mile) radius of the site, state veterinary officials said.

Two sources familiar with the matter confirmed the farm in question supplies Vibra Foods, a Brazilian poultry producer backed by U.S.-based Tyson Foods. Vibra operates 15 processing plants across Brazil and exports to more than 60 countries, according to company data.

Brazil, the world’s leading chicken exporter, shipped over 5 million metric tons of chicken products globally in 2024, amounting to roughly 35% of total international trade and generating $10 billion in export revenue. Its major poultry firms include BRF and JBS, which serve approximately 150 countries.

Among Brazil’s primary poultry markets are China, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). However, Agriculture Minister Carlos Favaro confirmed that existing health protocols require China, the EU, and South Korea to suspend all poultry imports from Brazil for 60 days following such outbreaks.

Neighboring Argentina has announced a temporary halt to all Brazilian poultry imports until the bird flu threat is neutralized.

That said, revised agreements with some trading partners — including Japan, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia — allow for localized restrictions limited to the affected state, or potentially just the specific municipality where the outbreak occurred, Favaro added.

Speaking by phone, Favaro expressed optimism about easing restrictions ahead of the formal 60-day ban period.

“We can calm the market and consumers, showing that other parts of the country have no risk of outbreak … and with that, get some flexibility from those countries with a total ban,” he said.

Favaro also noted that any chicken shipments made before Thursday would not be impacted by these new trade measures.

Rio Grande do Sul, where the outbreak occurred, accounts for approximately 15% of Brazil’s poultry production and exports, according to the pork and poultry industry group ABPA. The state is home to five BRF processing plants, while JBS operates facilities there under its Seara brand.

ABPA said the situation is under control:

“All necessary measures to control the situation were quickly adopted, and the situation is under control and being monitored by government agencies,” it said.

Meanwhile, BRF CEO Miguel Gularte voiced confidence in Brazil’s veterinary protocols during an earnings call, stating he expects the outbreak to be resolved swiftly.

JBS referred media queries about the outbreak to ABPA.

The Agriculture Ministry emphasized that bird flu is not transmitted through properly inspected poultry meat or eggs, stating:

“The Brazilian and world population can rest assured about the safety of inspected products, and there are no restrictions on their consumption.”

Brazil had previously reported cases of bird flu in wild birds starting in May 2023, but this is the first confirmed case on a commercial farm.

In contrast, the U.S. poultry industry has faced ongoing outbreaks since 2022, resulting in the deaths of approximately 170 million birds, severely disrupting meat and egg supplies. Nearly 70 human infections — mostly farm workers — have been reported in the U.S. since 2024, with one fatality.

Argentina, which successfully contained a smaller outbreak in February 2023, resumed exports by the following month.