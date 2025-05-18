Commerce, tech ministries to draft export enhancement plan

Islamabad: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Khalid Hussain Magsi and Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan have agreed to deepen inter-ministerial collaboration to boost Pakistan’s export potential, especially through technological upgrades.

In a high-level meeting attended by Science and Technology Secretary Sajid Baloch and senior officials, the ministers stressed the need for synergy between science and commerce to enhance economic performance. A key focus will be upgrading laboratory infrastructure to international standards, particularly to support exports of surgical instruments and other value-added products.

Magsi highlighted that aligning scientific advancement with trade goals was central to the prime minister’s vision for economic growth. Khan assured full support from the Ministry of Commerce in advancing shared initiatives.

Both ministries will begin joint work on proposals to strengthen export capacity through innovation and improved quality assurance.