Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Commerce, tech ministries to draft export enhancement plan

Key focus will be on upgrading laboratory infrastructure to international standards to support surgical instruments and value-added exports

By Monitoring Desk

Islamabad: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Khalid Hussain Magsi and Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan have agreed to deepen inter-ministerial collaboration to boost Pakistan’s export potential, especially through technological upgrades.

In a high-level meeting attended by Science and Technology Secretary Sajid Baloch and senior officials, the ministers stressed the need for synergy between science and commerce to enhance economic performance. A key focus will be upgrading laboratory infrastructure to international standards, particularly to support exports of surgical instruments and other value-added products.

Magsi highlighted that aligning scientific advancement with trade goals was central to the prime minister’s vision for economic growth. Khan assured full support from the Ministry of Commerce in advancing shared initiatives.

Both ministries will begin joint work on proposals to strengthen export capacity through innovation and improved quality assurance.

Previous article
Govt to unveil new industrial policy to join world’s top 20 economies
Next article
Pakistan pushes electric vehicle tech to cut fuel costs
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.