Dar to visit China for talks on regional issues, bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar will begin a three-day official visit to China on Monday, according to state-run Radio Pakistan.

The visit is being made at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

During the trip, Dar will hold meetings with Wang to discuss the regional situation in South Asia and its impact on peace and stability.

The two sides will also review Pakistan-China relations and exchange views on regional and global matters of mutual interest.

According to the Foreign Office, the visit is part of ongoing high-level contacts between the two countries. It reflects Pakistan and China’s commitment to strengthen their strategic partnership.