DRAP appoints Zeeshan Nazir Bajwa as new drug controller

The appointment follows a response to concerns raised by TIP regarding the circulation of fake and substandard medicines

By Monitoring Desk

The federal government has appointed Zeeshan Nazir Bajwa as the new Drug Controller/Director (BS-20) at the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), in a move aimed at strengthening oversight of the pharmaceutical sector.

The appointment follows a response to concerns raised by Transparency International Pakistan (TIP) regarding the circulation of fake and substandard medicines. Bajwa previously served as Deputy Director General at DRAP.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Bajwa’s appointment was approved by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the recommendation of the Central Selection Board. His new role is effective immediately.

Bajwa will oversee regulatory functions under DRAP, which operates under the Ministry of National Health Services. The government says the move reflects its commitment to improving the quality and safety of medicines across Pakistan.

Monitoring Desk
