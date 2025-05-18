Government finalizes agriculture plan to raise exports to $125 billion

The federal and Punjab governments have finalized a national innovation and growth action plan aimed at transforming Pakistan’s agriculture sector and raising exports to $125 billion by 2030.

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain chaired a consultative meeting on Saturday at the PASSCO head office in Lahore. The session included key officials from both federal and provincial departments.

The plan includes 28 initiatives across agriculture, livestock, and fisheries. Six working groups will focus on IT integration, research, mechanization, farmer financing, legal frameworks, and overall sector growth.

The minister said the plan supports the prime minister’s vision of a second green revolution and aims to improve value chains and foreign exchange earnings. He also praised Punjab’s progress and called for digital tools to support farmers.

Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said a Rs400 billion transformation plan is underway in the province. Efforts include new seed technologies, high-tech mechanization, and interest-free loans. The Punjab Kissan Card has helped disburse Rs. 55 billion, while 9,500 farmers have received subsidized tractors.

The government is also launching Agri Malls and offering farm machinery on rent at the tehsil level. To improve services, 1,000 agricultural graduates have been hired and mobile labs for soil and water testing will be introduced in every union council.

Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman called for advanced seed technologies to improve cotton yields. Secretary Agriculture Iftikhar Ali Sahoo urged a reduction in duties on farm machinery to promote mechanization.