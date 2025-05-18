Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Minister Bilal Kayani welcomes World Bank proposals to improve rail operations

WB delegation shares global best practices and proposes several measures to improve railway efficiency and operations

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Railways Bilal Azhar Kayani met with a high-level World Bank delegation on Saturday to discuss key initiatives for modernizing Pakistan Railways.

Led by Jen Jungeun Oh, Practice Manager for South Asia at the World Bank, the delegation shared global best practices and proposed several measures to improve railway efficiency and operations.

Kayani welcomed the proposals and directed the Ministry of Railways to start implementing practical steps, with a focus on expanding freight services and boosting private sector investment in the rail sector.

He also highlighted recent consultations with the World Bank and International Finance Corporation (IFC), reaffirming Pakistan Railways’ commitment to privatization and infrastructure development.

The World Bank expressed satisfaction with the government’s reform efforts and pledged continued technical support, while Kayani expressed hope for IFC’s direct investment in upcoming railway projects.

Previous article
Turkiye aims to deepen ties with Pakistan across multiple sectors
Next article
ICCI welcomes five-year tariff plan as key to export growth
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Petroleum minister assures full support to local, foreign investors

Ali Pervaiz Malik emphasizes the govt's efforts to create a business-friendly environment, including investor-focused tax and regulatory policies

ICCI welcomes five-year tariff plan as key to export growth

Turkiye aims to deepen ties with Pakistan across multiple sectors

Pakistan pushes electric vehicle tech to cut fuel costs

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.