Minister Bilal Kayani welcomes World Bank proposals to improve rail operations

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Railways Bilal Azhar Kayani met with a high-level World Bank delegation on Saturday to discuss key initiatives for modernizing Pakistan Railways.

Led by Jen Jungeun Oh, Practice Manager for South Asia at the World Bank, the delegation shared global best practices and proposed several measures to improve railway efficiency and operations.

Kayani welcomed the proposals and directed the Ministry of Railways to start implementing practical steps, with a focus on expanding freight services and boosting private sector investment in the rail sector.

He also highlighted recent consultations with the World Bank and International Finance Corporation (IFC), reaffirming Pakistan Railways’ commitment to privatization and infrastructure development.

The World Bank expressed satisfaction with the government’s reform efforts and pledged continued technical support, while Kayani expressed hope for IFC’s direct investment in upcoming railway projects.