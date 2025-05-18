Pakistan Customs seizes 96,000 liters of smuggled diesel

Pakistan Customs Enforcement Collectorate Karachi has seized more than 96,000 liters of smuggled Iranian diesel in an anti-smuggling operation under the government’s zero-tolerance policy.

Acting on intelligence, the Anti-Smuggling Organization (ASO) raided several petrol pumps in the Northern Bypass area of Karachi.

Officials confiscated 96,697 liters of Iranian diesel from underground tanks at the sites. They also seized seven Mazda tankers allegedly used to distribute the fuel in different parts of the city.

The value of the seized diesel is estimated at Rs25 million, while the tankers are worth about Rs30 million. The total value of the seizure is Rs55 million.

The diesel has been moved to ASO warehouses using oil tankers. A case has been filed under relevant sections of the Customs Act. Investigation is ongoing.