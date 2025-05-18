Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan pushes electric vehicle tech to cut fuel costs

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: A high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Haroon Akhtar Khan focused on advancing electric vehicle (EV) technology and retrofitting motorcycles in Pakistan.

Officials including Ministry of Industries and Production Secretary Saif Anjum, Comsats Executive Director Nafees Zakaria, and EDB CEO Khuda Bakhsh Ali attended the meeting Friday to discuss accelerating the adoption of EV technology, especially converting petrol-powered motorcycles to electric bikes.

Haroon Akhtar highlighted the economic and environmental benefits of the shift, noting data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics showing about 28.7 million petrol motorcycles in use, costing billions annually in fuel. He said electrifying two-wheelers would significantly reduce fuel expenses and lower the country’s carbon footprint.

The initiative supports the prime minister’s Green Pakistan vision, promoting eco-friendly technology across the country.

