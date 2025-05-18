Punjab approves Rs32 billion for health and planning projects

The Punjab government has approved four major development projects worth more than Rs32 billion as part of its fiscal year 2024–25 spending plan.

The decision was made during a meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) held on Saturday.

The approved initiatives include the revamping of Basic Health Units (BHUs) and Rural Health Centres (RHCs) across the province, along with reforms in the planning and development sector.

Among the health projects, Rs9.93 billion has been allocated for upgrading 581 BHUs in South Punjab, while Rs9.99 billion will go toward revamping 220 RHCs under a revised phase-I plan. Another Rs9.98 billion has been set aside to upgrade 552 BHUs in North and Central Punjab.

In addition, Rs2.09 billion has been approved for the transformation of the Punjab Resource Management and Policy Unit (PRMPU), aimed at improving planning, monitoring, and policy-making capacity in the province.

The meeting was attended by Secretary of the Planning and Development Board Dr. Asif Tufail, Chief Economist Masood Anwar, board members, and other senior officials.