Survey shows rise in career shifts and entrepreneurship in finance sector

The ACCA Global Talent Trends Survey 2025, based on responses from over 10,000 finance professionals in 175 countries, has revealed major changes in career ambitions, workplace expectations, and professional priorities in the accountancy profession, including in Pakistan.

One of the key findings is that 52% of finance professionals globally, 63% in India and 80% in Africa, aspire to become entrepreneurs. The survey highlights accountancy’s growing role as a path to business ownership.

Additionally, 62% of respondents expect to change roles within the next two years, with 58% planning to leave their current organizations, raising concerns for talent retention.

Jamie Lyon, FCCA, said the findings show a “workplace in transition” and that accountancy continues to provide a strong foundation for entrepreneurship and evolving career paths.

Sustainability is becoming more prominent, with 67% expressing interest in careers related to environmental finance. While 76% of professionals prefer hybrid work arrangements, 51% still work entirely on-site.

Financial concerns remain widespread, with 41% of respondents expecting pay increases above 11% due to rising living costs. At the same time, half worry about lacking future-ready skills, and only 42% say their organizations offer AI training.

Diversity remains an issue, particularly around age inclusivity, as 45% believe some aspects of diversity receive more attention than others.

Mental health pressures have eased slightly but remain significant, with 52% saying their job affects their well-being.