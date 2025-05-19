Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

5G spectrum auction delayed by four months over Telenor-PTCL merger deadlock

Regulatory delays and geopolitical tensions stall Pakistan’s 5G rollout, threatening digital connectivity targets for 2025

By Monitoring Desk

Pakistan’s eagerly awaited 5G spectrum auction is set to be postponed by at least four months, primarily due to the Competition Commission of Pakistan’s (CCP) indecision on the proposed merger between Telenor Pakistan and PTCL-owned Ufone.

The delay has raised questions about the number of telecom operators that will be eligible to participate in the next-generation spectrum auction, clouding the future of Pakistan’s digital expansion.

Sources within the Ministry of Information Technology revealed that 5G services can only be launched at least three months after the government finalizes and issues the official policy directives for the auction. However, the advisory committee tasked with guiding the auction process has yet to convene, hindered by escalating geopolitical tensions in the region, particularly the deteriorating relations between Pakistan and India.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) confirmed that the international consultant engaged for the 5G project has completed its technical assessment. The consultant’s comprehensive report considers multiple scenarios, including the participation of either three or four telecom operators, contingent on the fate of the Telenor-PTCL merger. While technical preparations for the auction are complete, progress remains stalled due to the lack of clear policy direction.

Initially, the federal government had charted a roadmap targeting the launch of 5G services by June 2025. This plan called for policy reforms to be finalized by March, policy directives issued in April, the auction conducted in May, and commercial rollout commencing in June. With mid-May already behind, and no action from the advisory committee, the original timeline now appears unattainable.

Both Telenor and PTCL have expressed frustration at the CCP’s delay. The merger application, filed on February 29, 2024, remains under Phase II scrutiny. PTCL has pledged a $1 billion investment tied to the merger and has sought support from the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) to expedite regulatory approvals.

This ongoing regulatory uncertainty continues to impede finalization of essential 5G policy reforms, putting Pakistan’s digital infrastructure ambitions and rollout plans at considerable risk.

Previous article
Trump Organization explores plan for tower in Vietnam
Next article
Huawei launches first HarmonyOS laptops to challenge Microsoft and Apple
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.