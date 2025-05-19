Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Ferozsons moves forward with acquisition of Barrett Hodgson Pakistan

Company’s board approves due diligence for potential acquisition of Barrett Hodgson Pakistan with local 

By News Desk

Ferozsons Laboratories Limited on Monday announced the approval of its Board of Directors to begin due diligence for the potential acquisition of Barrett Hodgson Pakistan Pvt. Limited, a move aimed at expanding its portfolio in the pharmaceutical sector. 

The pharma giant disclosed this development through a notification sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) in accordance with Sections 96 and 131 of the Securities Act, 2015 and Clause 5.6.1(a) of the PSX Rule Book. 

According to the company, the acquisition proposal was first reviewed on May 17, 2025, by the board, who, after considering the recommendation of the Investment Committee, authorised the company’s CEO and CFO to take necessary steps for the transaction, including securing bid money and other required actions.

The acquisition will involve a consortium of leading business groups from Pakistan, and Ferozsons aims to move forward with the deal contingent on approvals from due diligence and other required parameters. 

The final purchase price and investment will be subject to the approval of Ferozsons’ Board of Directors based on the findings of the due diligence process.

The company’s management is optimistic that the acquisition of Barrett Hodgson Pakistan, a well-established player in the pharmaceutical industry, will bolster its market position and expand its reach in both domestic and international markets.

Previous article
Gold price in Pakistan for today, May 19, 2025
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Banking

SBP to increase Microfinance Banks’ capital requirement to Rs 2 billion...

Revised regulations to strengthen governance, consumer protection, and operations, aimed at supporting sector growth

Death Ground: What comes after the Indus Treaty

Pakistan’s solar revolution: the paradox of too much supply

The promising paradox of Pakistan’s climate sector

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.