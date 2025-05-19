Ferozsons moves forward with acquisition of Barrett Hodgson Pakistan

Ferozsons Laboratories Limited on Monday announced the approval of its Board of Directors to begin due diligence for the potential acquisition of Barrett Hodgson Pakistan Pvt. Limited, a move aimed at expanding its portfolio in the pharmaceutical sector.

The pharma giant disclosed this development through a notification sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) in accordance with Sections 96 and 131 of the Securities Act, 2015 and Clause 5.6.1(a) of the PSX Rule Book.

According to the company, the acquisition proposal was first reviewed on May 17, 2025, by the board, who, after considering the recommendation of the Investment Committee, authorised the company’s CEO and CFO to take necessary steps for the transaction, including securing bid money and other required actions.

The acquisition will involve a consortium of leading business groups from Pakistan, and Ferozsons aims to move forward with the deal contingent on approvals from due diligence and other required parameters.

The final purchase price and investment will be subject to the approval of Ferozsons’ Board of Directors based on the findings of the due diligence process.

The company’s management is optimistic that the acquisition of Barrett Hodgson Pakistan, a well-established player in the pharmaceutical industry, will bolster its market position and expand its reach in both domestic and international markets.