KP launches ‘Khyber Pass Card’ to digitise payments

PESHAWAR – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has approved its Digital Payments and Fintech Strategy 2025–30 and announced the launch of the ‘Khyber Pass Card’ to promote a cashless economy across the province.

Under the strategy, all government payments will be digitised, and citizens will be offered a unified, simple, and secure payment platform. The Khyber Pass Card, a QR code–based digital ID, will allow users to access government services and make payments digitally.

Developed jointly by the KP Information Technology Board and the finance department, the strategy includes complete digitisation of public payments, seamless access to digital transactions, fast and easy payments, real-time monitoring, transparent dashboards, and public-private fintech partnerships. It also includes initiatives to improve financial literacy and awareness among citizens.

The government has already integrated the ‘Paymer’ platform with One Link. Two government departments — Home and Excise — have joined the platform. Since April 2024, the system has collected over 1.3bn rupees in digital payments.

Authorities have finalised legal recognition for digital receipts. Every receipt will carry a QR code or transaction ID, making it verifiable online.

The plan aims to establish a unified, reliable, and accessible infrastructure for both public and private sector digital payments. The Khyber Pass Card project, spearheaded by the KP IT Board, will be implemented over three years by a 25-member dedicated team.