Headlines

KPITB and Sybrid join hands to boost BPO industry in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

KPITB and Sybrid partner to launch 120-seat BPO facility in Abbottabad, creating jobs and accelerating digital transformation in the province

By Aziz Buneri

Peshawar:In a significant step toward strengthening the digital economy of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB) and Sybrid have officially signed an agreement to expand Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) operations in the region.

The contract signing ceremony took place at the Workaround Facility in Abbottabad, where Mr. Irfan Khan, Facility Manager at KPITB, and Mr. Muhammad Fahad Khan, Assistant Vice President at Sybrid, formally inked the partnership.

Under this agreement, 120 operational BPO seats will be established at the facility, creating immediate employment opportunities for the youth of the region. This initiative is a pivotal part of KPITB’s broader mission to enable digital transformation, promote sustainable job creation, and attract private sector investment to the province.

The Workaround Facility, a self-sustaining initiative by the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, continues to play a vital role in building a thriving BPO landscape by offering state-of-the-art infrastructure and fostering a collaborative environment for innovation and growth.

Speaking at the event, representatives from both organizations reaffirmed their commitment to empowering local talent and strengthening the digital services sector in KP.

This partnership not only marks a milestone in regional development but also sets a strong precedent for future public-private collaborations in the province.

KPITB and Sybrid commend all stakeholders involved in bringing this vision to life, as together, we move toward a more connected, prosperous future for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

KP launches ‘Khyber Pass Card’ to digitise payments
SBP launches ‘Go Cashless’ drive in cattle markets ahead of Eidul Adha
Aziz Buneri covers financial, social, political and regional issues for Pakistan Today and Profit. He can be reached at azizbuneri@gmail.com

Headlines

