Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Oil slips as demand signals weaken in U.S. and China

Brent crude falls 0.2% to $65.27 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude drops 0.1% to $62.45

By Monitoring Desk

Oil prices dip slightly on Monday as investors react to a U.S. sovereign credit rating downgrade by Moody’s and official data showing a slowdown in China’s industrial output and retail sales.

The developments raise fresh concerns about the economic outlook for the world’s top two oil consumers.

Brent crude falls 14 cents, or 0.2%, to $65.27 a barrel by 1255 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude drops 5 cents, or 0.1%, to $62.45, with the June contract set to expire Tuesday. Both benchmarks gained over 1% last week following the U.S. and China’s agreement to roll back most tariffs on each other’s goods.

Additional pressure comes from U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s remarks that President Donald Trump will move forward with threatened tariffs on countries that do not negotiate in “good faith.”

Chinese government data released Monday shows slower growth in industrial production, although some sectors perform better than anticipated. The data raises caution about demand from China, a major oil consumer.

Oil prices are also being influenced by uncertainty around ongoing nuclear negotiations between the United States and Iran. A recent U.S. statement calling for Iran to halt uranium enrichment has drawn criticism from Tehran, signalling a potentially lengthy negotiation process.

The uncertainty around a possible deal continues to limit larger declines in oil prices.

Previous article
Dollar slides after U.S. credit downgrade by Moody’s
Next article
BISP budget expected to increase by 20% in upcoming fiscal year
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.