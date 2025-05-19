Pakistan, Germany strengthen railway cooperation in high-level meeting

Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi met with German Ambassador to Pakistan Alfred Grannas on Monday to discuss ways to deepen diplomatic, economic, and industrial ties between the two nations.

A major focus of the meeting was the modernization and upgradation of Pakistan Railways in line with international benchmarks and technological advancements.

Minister Abbasi underscored Pakistan’s commitment to leveraging Germany’s vast experience and technical know-how, aiming to transform the country’s rail network with enhanced infrastructure and advanced facilities. He noted that such improvements would support the delivery of fast, safe, and high-quality travel services to the public.

The discussions also covered areas such as infrastructure development, technological exchange, and broader industrial collaboration within the railway sector.

Both parties explored prospects for future joint ventures and emphasized the need to elevate bilateral relations to benefit the economies and citizens of both countries.

As part of the engagement, Minister Abbasi extended an invitation to Ambassador Grannas to visit the historic Golra Railway Station Museum, a project dedicated to preserving Pakistan’s railway heritage.

The German ambassador graciously accepted the invitation and reaffirmed Germany’s ongoing support and interest in continued cooperation, expressing hope for further collaborative projects in the near future.

This meeting signals a positive move toward enhanced economic, technological, cultural, and industrial engagement between Pakistan and Germany, with a particular focus on revitalizing Pakistan’s railways and strengthening bilateral relations.