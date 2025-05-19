Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan, Germany strengthen railway cooperation in high-level meeting

Federal Minister Hanif Abbasi, German envoy discuss modernization, joint ventures, and future collaboration in rail infrastructure

By Monitoring Desk

Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi met with German Ambassador to Pakistan Alfred Grannas on Monday to discuss ways to deepen diplomatic, economic, and industrial ties between the two nations.

A major focus of the meeting was the modernization and upgradation of Pakistan Railways in line with international benchmarks and technological advancements.

Minister Abbasi underscored Pakistan’s commitment to leveraging Germany’s vast experience and technical know-how, aiming to transform the country’s rail network with enhanced infrastructure and advanced facilities. He noted that such improvements would support the delivery of fast, safe, and high-quality travel services to the public.

The discussions also covered areas such as infrastructure development, technological exchange, and broader industrial collaboration within the railway sector.

Both parties explored prospects for future joint ventures and emphasized the need to elevate bilateral relations to benefit the economies and citizens of both countries.

As part of the engagement, Minister Abbasi extended an invitation to Ambassador Grannas to visit the historic Golra Railway Station Museum, a project dedicated to preserving Pakistan’s railway heritage.

The German ambassador graciously accepted the invitation and reaffirmed Germany’s ongoing support and interest in continued cooperation, expressing hope for further collaborative projects in the near future.

This meeting signals a positive move toward enhanced economic, technological, cultural, and industrial engagement between Pakistan and Germany, with a particular focus on revitalizing Pakistan’s railways and strengthening bilateral relations.

Previous article
PPRA trains over 10,000 professionals in e-procurement under Digital Pakistan initiative
Next article
Senate unanimously passes Trade Organizations (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

KPITB and Sybrid join hands to boost BPO industry in Khyber...

KPITB and Sybrid partner to launch 120-seat BPO facility in Abbottabad, creating jobs and accelerating digital transformation in the province

KP launches ‘Khyber Pass Card’ to digitise payments

Poor response in second phase of Power plant auctions

Pakistan launches $37 million climate resilience program amid rising glacier melt threats

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.