Climate change

Pakistan launches $37 million climate resilience program amid rising glacier melt threats

Government declares 2025 the "Year of Glaciers" and initiates early warning systems, crop advisories, and water-saving measures

By APP

Minister of State for Climate Change Dr. Shezra Mansab Ali Khan Kharal informed the National Assembly on Monday that Pakistan has initiated a $37 million program to counter the severe effects of climate change, particularly the melting of glaciers that endanger human lives.

During a session of the National Assembly’s question hour, Dr. Shezra outlined key components of the initiative, which include installing early warning systems, training local communities, and developing infrastructure to mitigate the risks of glacier melt-induced flooding. She stressed that Pakistan is among the nations most vulnerable to climate change, and the government is taking serious action to manage these threats.

She also announced that 2025 has been designated as the “Year of Glaciers” to enhance public awareness and encourage preventive efforts. Additionally, the program features the issuance of timely advisories for Rabi and Kharif crops to support farmers amid shifting climate conditions.

In response to a supplementary question from MNA Umair Niazi, the Minister pointed out that declining rainfall and population growth are exacerbating water scarcity. She mentioned that the Prime Minister has formed a task force to promote water-efficient crops and reduce the cultivation of crops that require excessive water.

“We are shifting towards drip irrigation to preserve water,” she noted, adding that inter-provincial collaboration is underway to address water distribution challenges.

Answering a question from MNA Zartaj Gul, Dr. Shezra said the government is actively reviewing and implementing critical climate policies. “We advocate for climate justice at every international platform,” she affirmed.

APP
APP

