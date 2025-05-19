Parties interested in PIA privatisation told to submit applications by June 3

ISLAMABAD, May 19 (INP): As the process of privatisation of the PIA has been set in motion, the business groups interested in the purchase of its shares have been asked to file their applications

to the Privatisation Commission by June 3.

The parties have been told that they would have to deposit $5,000 or Rs1.4 million along with their

applications, which would be non-refundable.

The government plans to sell 51 to 100 per cent shares in the airline.

After initially failing to privatise the PIA, the federal government finally on April 24, 2025 officially issued an advertisement for the purpose, opening the process for interested parties to submit bids.

This marked the second time the government has released an Expression of Interest (EOI) for PIA under the current administration.

The privatisation package includes all major business units of the airline, including passenger services, ground handling, cargo operations, flight training, flight kitchen, and engineering services.

The government had to resume efforts to privatise the national flag carrier amid growing pressure to reform and shed loss-making state-owned enterprises (SOEs) under Pakistan’s ongoing $7 billion loan programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The restructuring and sale of PIA is a key pillar in the IMF-mandated plan so that fiscal discipline could be improved and wasteful expenditures could be cut.

The previous attempt at privatisation, which was made in 2024, failed to produce the desired results after the government received a single offer from the Blue World City consortium, which proposed Rs10 billion for a 60% stake—a bid drastically below the Privatisation Commission’s benchmark valuation of Rs85.03 billion.

The offer was rejected, and the bidding process was terminated amid concerns about transparency, valuation gaps, and investor confidence.