Senate unanimously passes Trade Organizations (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025

New legislation limits two-year office-bearer tenure to post-enactment elections and seeks to maintain smooth functioning of trade bodies

By APP

The Senate on Monday gave unanimous approval to the Trade Organizations (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025, following its earlier passage by the National Assembly.

The bill, introduced by Senator Shahadat Awan, amends the Trade Organizations (Amendment) Act, 2025. Under the new provisions, the two-year tenure for office bearers, as stated in sub-section (1) of section 11, will now apply only to those elected after the enactment of the amended law.

The revision emphasizes the importance of conducting elections in accordance with the Trade Organizations (Amendment) Act, 2022, in order to ensure the continued smooth operation of trade bodies established under the Act.

Lawmakers noted that the existing provision has disrupted the smooth functioning of several trade organizations, including the federation, chambers, and associations. To address this issue, the bill calls for the removal of sub-section (1A) of section 11 of the Trade Organizations Act, 2013—as inserted by the 2025 amendment—from the date the Act is enacted.

