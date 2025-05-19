Sign inSubscribe
Sindh to establish mini-truck assembly line in Karachi with Chinese collaboration

Initiative aims to boost industrial development, create jobs, and support sustainable transport solutions in the region

By News Desk

The Sindh government has announced plans to establish a mini-truck assembly line in Karachi in collaboration with Chinese investors, marking a significant step toward the development of the region’s automotive industry. The assembly plant, backed by Chinese investment, is expected to play a crucial role in addressing logistical challenges while promoting local manufacturing and technology transfer.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, who led the announcement, revealed that electric vehicle (EV) charging stations would also be set up across Sindh to further support sustainable transport initiatives. These projects are expected to benefit various business sectors and individuals, contributing to the region’s growing green economy.

The unveiling of the super mini truck, developed in partnership with China’s Chery Holding and Pedi Technology Company, took place in Bozhou, China. 

Memon, along with provincial ministers and other dignitaries, attended the ceremony and emphasized that the project symbolizes Pakistan-China industrial collaboration. The mini truck is designed to address transportation issues in both urban and rural areas, offering an affordable, accessible, and environmentally friendly solution.

Memon highlighted that the new assembly line in Karachi would promote industrial growth, boost local component manufacturing, create job opportunities, and provide technical expertise in Pakistan. 

The project represents a step toward transforming Karachi into a regional automobile manufacturing hub, with the Sindh government pledging full support in regulatory facilitation, infrastructure development, and workforce training.

Additionally, the mini truck’s versatile design, which can also be converted into a super mini car, is expected to meet the growing demand for light commercial vehicles in the country, further supporting the economy’s shift toward sustainable and efficient transportation options.

