Aviation

AirSial launches direct flights to Dubai from Islamabad and Lahore starting June 2

Private carrier expands international footprint with support from Defence Minister Khawaja Asif

By Monitoring Desk

KARACHI, May 20 — AirSial, one of Pakistan’s leading private airlines, has announced the commencement of direct flight operations to Dubai from Islamabad and Lahore, with services scheduled to begin on June 2.

The expansion marks a significant step in the airline’s international growth strategy, aiming to cater to the large Pakistani diaspora residing in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The move is expected to enhance regional connectivity and offer passengers more affordable travel options on one of the busiest air routes in the region.

Chairman of AirSial, Mr. Fazal Jillani, expressed gratitude for the government’s backing, particularly acknowledging Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif’s role in facilitating the airline’s international operations. “We are delighted to expand our network internationally and are grateful to Mr. Khawaja M. Asif for his essential support,” he said.

The new routes position AirSial alongside other national and international carriers operating between Pakistan and the UAE, a corridor that sees millions of passengers annually. The airline aims to bring competitive pricing and enhanced service quality to the sector, reinforcing its commitment to passengers both at home and abroad.

AirSial was established in 2020 by the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry and has rapidly grown into a reputable domestic carrier. The Dubai launch is its second international destination, following earlier expansion to Saudi Arabia.

Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
