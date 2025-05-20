Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

China cuts key lending rates to boost slowing economy

People’s Bank of China lowered the one-year loan prime rate by 10 basis points to 3.0% and the five-year rate to 3.5%

By Monitoring Desk

China cut its benchmark lending rates on Tuesday for the first time since October, as officials try to support the economy while managing the effects of the trade war with the United States.

The People’s Bank of China lowered the one-year loan prime rate by 10 basis points to 3.0% and the five-year rate to 3.5%. These are the lowest levels since the country changed the loan prime rate system in 2019.

The move is aimed at encouraging more borrowing and spending as the economy shows signs of slowing. Most new and existing loans in China are tied to the one-year rate, while the five-year rate affects mortgage costs.

At the same time, China’s biggest state-owned banks, including the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Agricultural Bank of China, China Construction Bank, and Bank of China, cut their deposit rates by 5 to 25 basis points. The deposit rate reductions are expected to guide smaller banks to do the same.

Bank stocks in China rose slightly after the rate announcement. The central bank hopes these steps will help increase lending and boost consumption.

The rate cuts follow other recent efforts by officials to support the economy, including discussions with the United States that helped ease trade tensions. However, the broader economic recovery remains fragile.

Housing prices have shown little growth, and lending activity dropped more than expected last month.

China’s biggest banks have seen their profits squeezed by lower lending rates. Their net interest margins, a key measure of profitability, fell to a record low of 1.43% in the first quarter of this year. These latest cuts are also meant to ease pressure on banks while trying to keep credit flowing in the economy.

Previous article
Punjab govt digitizes over 3,800 mineral reserves, advances mining sector monitoring
Next article
Australia cuts interest rate to 3.85% amid cooling inflation
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Governance

Govt to launch tariff cut plan in budget 2025-26 under new...

National Tariff Policy 2025–30 aims to cap duties at 15%, phase out additional and regulatory levies, and promote export-led growth

Honda shifts focus to hybrids, scales back EV spending

Apple supplier Foxconn commits $1.5 billion to Tamil Nadu unit

SIFC seeks information on projects facing delays or stuck in arbitration

SIFC facilitates $2.3 billion in foreign investment since inception, NA informed

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.