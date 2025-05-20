Finance minister discusses key reforms and priorities with World Bank President

Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb shared key insights from his recent meeting with World Bank President Ajay Banga, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to utilising financial resources responsibly.

The discussion emphasised two primary national priorities: climate resilience and population management, both of which are supported by significant funding, including the $1.3 billion Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF).

Minister Aurangzeb stressed that Pakistan’s current needs are focused not on further financing, but on strategic support and expertise from global partners.

In a separate meeting with a high-level delegation from Deloitte, the Finance Minister continued to focus on structural reforms and the operationalization of the Country Partnership Framework (CPF).

The delegation, led by Deloitte’s Richard Longstaff and Sofyan Yusufi, explored avenues for collaboration on critical minerals, energy reforms, and public-private sector initiatives.

The discussions also addressed how Deloitte’s global expertise could assist Pakistan in streamlining project development in sectors such as health, climate, energy, and mining.

The finance minister emphasized the government’s commitment to leveraging private sector partnerships to fast-track reforms and foster productivity and export-driven growth.

Both sides agreed to maintain close coordination in the coming weeks to identify and implement high-impact initiatives aligned with Pakistan’s economic transformation goals.