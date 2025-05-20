Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Finance minister discusses key reforms and priorities with World Bank President

Focus on climate resilience, population management, and future collaborations with Deloitte for economic transformation

By News Desk

Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb shared key insights from his recent meeting with World Bank President Ajay Banga, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to utilising financial resources responsibly. 

The discussion emphasised two primary national priorities: climate resilience and population management, both of which are supported by significant funding, including the $1.3 billion Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF). 

Minister Aurangzeb stressed that Pakistan’s current needs are focused not on further financing, but on strategic support and expertise from global partners.

In a separate meeting with a high-level delegation from Deloitte, the Finance Minister continued to focus on structural reforms and the operationalization of the Country Partnership Framework (CPF). 

The delegation, led by Deloitte’s Richard Longstaff and Sofyan Yusufi, explored avenues for collaboration on critical minerals, energy reforms, and public-private sector initiatives. 

The discussions also addressed how Deloitte’s global expertise could assist Pakistan in streamlining project development in sectors such as health, climate, energy, and mining.

The finance minister emphasized the government’s commitment to leveraging private sector partnerships to fast-track reforms and foster productivity and export-driven growth. 

Both sides agreed to maintain close coordination in the coming weeks to identify and implement high-impact initiatives aligned with Pakistan’s economic transformation goals.

Previous article
Foreign investment repatriations rise 115% YoY to $121.5 million in April 2025
Next article
Powering progress: Finance with purpose
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.