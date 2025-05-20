Sign inSubscribe
Tech

Foxconn to build AI data center with Nvidia, targets 100 MW power

Data center will require significant power and will start with 20 megawatts, gradually increasing to 100 megawatts, says Foxconn Chairman

By Monitoring Desk

Taiwan’s Foxconn, the world’s largest contract electronics maker, said Tuesday it will build an artificial intelligence data center in phases, aiming for a total power capacity of 100 megawatts.

Foxconn Chairman Young Liu spoke at Taipei’s Computex trade show, a day after Nvidia announced plans to build a major AI supercomputer in Taiwan with Foxconn, chipmaker TSMC, and the government.

Liu said the data center will require significant power and will start with 20 megawatts, gradually increasing to 100 megawatts. Initial phases will be in the southwestern city of Kaohsiung, with potential expansions in other cities depending on power availability.

“We know that power is a very critical resource in Taiwan,” Liu said. “It will take a few steps to reach 100 megawatts.”

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said the AI center will serve the entire Taiwan ecosystem, including Foxconn and its partners.

“We’re going to build an AI factory right for you, for me, and for Taiwan the entire ecosystem to use,” Huang said, noting Nvidia has 350 partners in Taiwan.

