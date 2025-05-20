Sign inSubscribe
Economy

GDP growth revised down for first half, Provisional growth for FY25 pegged at 2.68%

National Accounts Committee approves 2.40% growth for the third quartet; full-year projection falls short of 3.6% target

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD, May 20 — Pakistan’s economy is projected to grow by 2.68% in the fiscal year 2024-25, significantly below the government’s target of 3.6%, according to provisional estimates approved by the National Accounts Committee (NAC) on Monday.

The committee, which convened to review national output data for the current fiscal year, also approved a provisional GDP growth rate of 2.40% for the third quarter (January–March) of FY25. Additionally, it revised growth figures for the first two quarters downward.

As per the updated estimates, first-quarter GDP growth (July–September 2024) has been revised to 1.37% from the earlier estimate of 1.34%, while second-quarter growth (October–December 2024) has been adjusted to 1.53% from the previously reported 1.73%. These revisions reflect lower-than-anticipated performance in key sectors, particularly agriculture and large-scale manufacturing.

The full-year growth estimate of 2.68% underscores the economy’s sluggish recovery in the face of high inflation, elevated interest rates, and ongoing structural challenges. Despite slight improvements in quarterly momentum—evident in the 2.40% growth for 3QFY25—the economy remains under pressure from persistent fiscal and external imbalances.

In the previous fiscal year (FY24), Pakistan’s economy grew by 0.3%, as reported by the NAC in May 2024. The government had set a more ambitious 3.6% growth target for FY25 in the Annual Plan 2024–25, banking on a recovery in agriculture and stabilisation in energy and external sectors.

However, the provisional data now suggests that despite marginal gains, the overall economic performance continues to fall short of planned targets. The NAC will revisit these figures again at the end of FY25 when final estimates are prepared.

Previous article
Govt to launch tariff cut plan in budget 2025-26 under new five-year policy
Next article
IMF acknowledges Pakistan’s progress on reforms, Recommends further action under climate resilience facility
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Automobile

Honda shifts focus to hybrids, scales back EV spending

CEO Toshihiro Mibe says the company cut electrification and software spending to 7 trillion yen from 10 trillion yen through 2030

Apple supplier Foxconn commits $1.5 billion to Tamil Nadu unit

SIFC seeks information on projects facing delays or stuck in arbitration

SIFC facilitates $2.3 billion in foreign investment since inception, NA informed

Australia cuts interest rate to 3.85% amid cooling inflation

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.