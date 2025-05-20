Govt to prioritize public relief, energy reforms in 2025 budget despite IMF pressures

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, Barrister Danyal Chaudhry, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to public welfare despite fiscal constraints under the International Monetary Fund (IMF) program.

Speaking at the 2025 pre-budget policy dialogue titled “Rethinking Economic Policy for a Just Energy Transition”—jointly hosted by the Policy Research Institute for Equitable Development (PRIED) and the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI)—Chaudhry said the government is actively working to reduce the financial burden on citizens and strengthen coordination between the federal and provincial governments.

He highlighted ongoing efforts to formulate policies aimed at supporting the public in the upcoming budget, including new frameworks for used vehicles and electric vehicles (EVs).

“While the current economic climate limits our flexibility, we’re doing everything possible within those constraints to deliver relief and improve our policy approach,” he said.

Chaudhry emphasized the need for a collaborative and empathetic approach to budgeting, stating:

“In this budget debate, we’ll push for affordable energy, fair resource-sharing, and inclusive growth—guided by our Forum’s bipartisan spirit rooted in empathy. Together, we can turn contention into consensus and scarcity into shared prosperity.”

Addressing the issue of national unity, he described Balochistan as an essential part of the federation, noting that while linguistic differences exist, Pakistanis share a unified national identity.

“Our strength lies in our people—from the farmer in Sindh to the student in Balochistan and the mother in Punjab—who face daily challenges where resource disputes equate to a struggle for dignity, fairness, and hope,” he said.

Chaudhry also credited the PML-N government for selecting leaders from Balochistan who genuinely represent local communities. He mentioned several ongoing development projects in the province, with further details to be revealed soon. He added that young lawmakers from Balochistan are vocal about their region’s concerns, and the federal government is working toward long-term solutions.

On energy and governance reforms, Chaudhry supported strengthening the Council of Common Interests (CCI) to promote inter-provincial coordination. He advocated for the transfer of electricity distribution companies (DISCOs) to provincial control to enhance transparency and service delivery. He also highlighted the promotion of solar energy through localized micro-grids aimed at expanding rural energy access while safeguarding provincial autonomy.