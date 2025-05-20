Sign inSubscribe
Automobile

Honda shifts focus to hybrids, scales back EV spending

CEO Toshihiro Mibe says the company cut electrification and software spending to 7 trillion yen from 10 trillion yen through 2030

By Monitoring Desk

Honda Motor Co. said Tuesday it is scaling back investment in electric vehicles due to slowing demand and will instead focus on growing hybrid sales with new models.

CEO Toshihiro Mibe told reporters the company has reduced its planned spending on electrification and software through 2030 to 7 trillion yen ($48.4 billion) from the previous 10 trillion yen target.

Mibe said electric vehicle sales in 2030 are now expected to fall below 30% of Honda’s total sales, possibly making up only about 20%. The company plans to sell 2.2 million to 2.3 million hybrid vehicles by 2030 but has not set a total sales target for that year.

Honda intends to launch 13 next-generation hybrid models globally from 2027 to 2030 and is developing a hybrid system for larger models to debut in the latter half of the decade.

Earlier this month, Honda paused a C$15 billion ($10.7 billion) plan to build an electric vehicle production base in Ontario, Canada, citing weakening demand. Despite the slowdown, Honda aims for battery-powered and fuel-cell vehicles to represent all new car sales by 2040.

Previous article
Apple supplier Foxconn commits $1.5 billion to Tamil Nadu unit
Next article
Govt to launch tariff cut plan in budget 2025-26 under new five-year policy
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Governance

Govt to launch tariff cut plan in budget 2025-26 under new...

National Tariff Policy 2025–30 aims to cap duties at 15%, phase out additional and regulatory levies, and promote export-led growth

Apple supplier Foxconn commits $1.5 billion to Tamil Nadu unit

SIFC seeks information on projects facing delays or stuck in arbitration

SIFC facilitates $2.3 billion in foreign investment since inception, NA informed

Australia cuts interest rate to 3.85% amid cooling inflation

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.